The former leader of the council responsible for Grenfell Tower has said he is “desperately sorry” for everyone who was involved in the fatal fire.Nicholas Paget-Brown, who resigned within weeks of the blaze, told the public inquiry into the 2017 fire that he feels a "systemic failure" had occurred and that such a tragedy must never be allowed to happen again.Mr Paget-Brown said: "I was very proud to be leader of Kensington and Chelsea."I am desperately sorry for everybody who was in the tower on the morning of June 14. I will never forget what I saw. It was utterly,...