The Guardian view on cryptoart: caution is necessary | Editorial

Non-fungible tokens are all the rage in the art market, but the environmental impact is huge. NFTs – non-fungible tokens – are being grandly hyped in the art market. There were headlines globally when a digital artwork by Beeple (real name Mike Winkelmann) was sold by Christie’s in March for $69.3m, along with an NFT – effectively a token proving ownership, which is stored on a blockchain. Blockchains, unalterable and unhackable “digital ledgers” that are also used to store the ownership records of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, are seen as a solution to the problem of how to own, buy and sell digital art – by its nature reproducible and plentiful rather than rare and precious, qualities that traditionally add value to a physical artwork. When a buyer purchases an NFT on the cryptoart market, they purchase something akin to a certificate of authenticity; it is this, not the work itself, that is the rare and precious thing, rather as if they were buying a signature instead of a painting. The image itself may still circulate widely.