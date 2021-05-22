newsbreak-logo
Accomack County, VA

Accomack Board of Supervisors approves urgent needs grant agreement

shoredailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince COVID began both counties have been actively pursuing available grant funding to help businesses and individuals recover lost revenues due to the pandemic. At Wednesday night’s meeting, the Board heard a presentation from Elaine Meil, Executive Director of the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission on a Community Development Block Grant opportunity. The $1.2 million grant has already been authorized and the vote was to merely authorize the generation of the documents necessary to implement the program.

