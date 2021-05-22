Accomack Board of Supervisors approves urgent needs grant agreement

Thanks to the leadership of John Fiege, Campaign Chair of the 2020 Campaign, the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore (UWVES) was very successful and surpassed the goal of $250,000,00. This brings the total amount raised throughout the years to over $7,600,000.00. Of the funds raised this year over $116,756.00 were donor designated. $127,000.00 was designated to the Community Impact Fund to be distributed by the Allocation Community. These funds are used to improve the quality of the life for the residents of the Eastern Shore. Sponsorships from businesses and individuals were essentials in keeping the cost of the campaign to a minimum.