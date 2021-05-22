newsbreak-logo
Blondie releasing EP to accompany new Havana concert film

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlondie are set to release a Cuba-inspired EP to accompany a film about their 2019 performance in Havana, Cuba. The six-soundtrack EP, ‘Blondie: Vivir En La Habana’ will be released on July 16 ahead of the film’s premiere which will take place at Sheffield Doc/Fest later this year. Directed by Rob Roth, the short film documents their 2019 live debut in Cuba.

www.nme.com
