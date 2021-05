The most important technique to master is an understanding of how to set up different heat zones on your barbecue. For indirect cooking, put lit charcoal on one half of the barbecue and leave the other half empty. This allows you to cook on three zones: directly (over the fire), indirectly (off the fire), and in between for moderate heat. Control the temperature by moving food closer to or farther away from the heat source. For recipes that call for “direct cooking”, you also put the lit charcoal to one side of the barbecue, and then you cook directly over the fire, but can easily slide food away if it’s cooking too fast.