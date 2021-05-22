Murphy’s Law doesn’t apply to 12-year-old Finnan in Spring LOC Derby

Murphy’s Law says if anything can go wrong, it will. Then again, if your last name is Murphy, does the law still apply?. Sunday on Lake Ontario, 12-year-old Finnan Murphy of Pittsford did everything right. So did his skipper, Capt. Kip Mammano of RochesterSportfishing.com. The result was the ultimate catch of Finnan’s young life. The Barker Road Middle School sixth-grader reeled in a 26-pound, 10-ounce salmon and a check for $15,000 as the Lake Ontario Counties Spring Trout and Salmon Derby ended.