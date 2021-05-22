newsbreak-logo
Law

Murphy’s Law doesn’t apply to 12-year-old Finnan in Spring LOC Derby

By Bill Hilts Jr.
Buffalo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurphy’s Law says if anything can go wrong, it will. Then again, if your last name is Murphy, does the law still apply?. Sunday on Lake Ontario, 12-year-old Finnan Murphy of Pittsford did everything right. So did his skipper, Capt. Kip Mammano of RochesterSportfishing.com. The result was the ultimate catch of Finnan’s young life. The Barker Road Middle School sixth-grader reeled in a 26-pound, 10-ounce salmon and a check for $15,000 as the Lake Ontario Counties Spring Trout and Salmon Derby ended.

buffalonews.com
