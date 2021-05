Prospects fall down the board for various reasons in every draft. Here are five that were the most surprising. Pick 39 (Chicago Bears): Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State. On tape, Jenkins looks like an NFL starting tackle with his technique, patience and mean streak. He has the ability to play on either side of the line and could even kick inside if needed. The Bears traded up for the Oklahoma State product and could now name Jenkins their starting left tackle after the release of Charles Leno. Getting a pro-ready player with the 39th pick at such a premium position as tackle is rare to see.