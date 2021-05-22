DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Colorado Avalanche push St. Louis Blues to the brink of elimination with Game 3 win

The Colorado Avalanche’s domination of the St. Louis Blues continued tonight behind a brilliant performance from Philipp Grubauer. Ryan Graves had a GAME on his birthday and Alex Newhook had a GWG in game 3 of the first round to continue the Avs’ rookie game 3 magic! The Avs have pushed the Blues to the brink of elimination and we start to talk sweeeeeeeeeeep. AJ Haefele, Blais Hunter, and Rudo come to you LIVE from the DNVR Bar to break down everything you need to know from tonight’s game!