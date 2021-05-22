newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine

The Latest: UN Security Council urges aid for Palestinians

By The Associated Press
Bowling Green Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council is welcoming the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers and calls for full adherence to the cessation of hostilities. Saturday's statement was approved by all 15 members of the council. It said the council “mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the violence” and “stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza.”

www.bgdailynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Gantz
Person
Gabi Ashkenazi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Un Security Council#Palestinian Authority#Palestinian People#Hamas#Un Security Council#Humanitarian Aid#Humanitarian Assistance#The U N Security Council#Democratic#The United Nations#European Union#Jews#Arabs#Israelis#Egyptian#The Associated Press#Foreign Ministry#Mena#Palestinian Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
News Break
United Nations
Country
Egypt
Related
Middle EastJanesville Gazette

Palestinian prime minister says Jerusalem tension ‘inflammatory’

The cease-fire in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip may be holding but the standoff between Israel and the Palestinians in the contested city of Jerusalem remains tense, the Palestinian Prime Minister said, urging the international community to help end a vacuum in peacemaking. “The problem is that while we do have...
U.S. Politicsnews-graphic.com

After the ceasefire: Peace or War?

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to go “beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.” Noble idea, but don’t expect anything of the sort. Both sides claimed victory, and both sides are far more likely...
Politicsphillytrib.com

UN rights chief: Israeli strikes in Gaza may be war crimes

GENEVA — The top U.N. human rights body on Thursday passed a resolution aimed to intensify scrutiny of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, after the U.N. rights chief said Israeli forces may have committed war crimes and faulted the militant group Hamas for violations of international law in their 11-day war this month.
Politicsunrwa.org

The Commissioner-General statement before the United Nations Security Council

Allow me to express my sincere appreciation for this opportunity to address the UN Security Council. I am addressing you from the UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem, only a few hundred meters from the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where eight Palestine refugee families face the threat of forced eviction from their homes.
Palestinethenationalnews.com

UN rights council considers systematic abuses inquiry after Gaza conflict

The UN Human Rights Council will on Thursday discuss creating a broad, international investigation into offences during the latest Gaza violence, but also of systematic abuses in the Palestinian territories and in Israel. The proposal before the United Nations' top rights body calls for an unprecedented level of scrutiny on...
Middle EastPosted by
The Associated Press

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.
CharitiesMidland Daily News

UN appeals for $95 million for urgent Gaza aid and repairs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations launched an emergency appeal Thursday for $95 million for Gaza for the next three months to meet immediate humanitarian needs and repairs to key facilities. That includes hospitals, schools, water and sewage facilities and other infrastructure destroyed or damaged during the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers.
United NationsRepublic

UN envoy: Syrian people face ìmmense humanitarian suffering

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. special envoy for Syria said Wednesday it’s “a tragic irony” that ordinary Syrians are facing “immense and growing humanitarian suffering” at this time of relative calm in the more than 10-year conflict. Geir Pedersen pointed to “economic destitution, a pandemic, displacement, detention and abduction —...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Irish parliament denounces Israeli policies in West Bank

LONDON — Ireland's parliament has passed a motion describing Israeli settlements and other policies in the occupied West Bank as "de facto annexation'' - some of the strongest language ever offered by a European Union nation on the issue. The motion passed Wednesday by the Dail, the lower house of...
PalestineMarietta Daily Journal

UN Security Council calls for immediate humanitarian aid for Gaza

The United Nations Security Council called for immediate assistance for the people of Gaza on Saturday, as a cease-fire held following the bloody escalation between Israel and the Islamist Hamas in Gaza. Welcoming the cease-fire, the members of the Security Council stressed "the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the...
PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: UN chief welcomes cease-fire, urges negotiations

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief is urging Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers to observe their cease-fire, and he says the international community must develop a reconstruction package “that supports the Palestinian people and strengthens their institutions.”. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after Thursday’s announcement of an end to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Palestinian UN ambassador challenges Biden admin

UNITED NATIONS -- The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations is challenging the Biden administration to show results from its diplomatic efforts to achieve a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, pointing to the U.S. repeatedly blocking U.N. Security Council action on grounds it would interfere with its diplomatic efforts.
WorldRepublic

The Latest: France urging US to accept UN resolution on Gaza

PARIS — A French government spokesman says “very intense discussions” are underway with the United States about a United Nations Security Council resolution that has been proposed by France in coordination with Egypt and Jordan. The proposed resolution aims at ending hostilities between Israel and Hamas militants who control Gaza.
Middle Easttrtworld.com

Calls for war crimes probe as UN urges Israel to allow aid into Gaza

More than 58,000 Palestinians have been displaced by Israeli air strikes that have destroyed or badly damaged nearly 450 mainly civilian buildings in Gaza. Rights group Amnesty International says Israel air strikes on residential buildings may amount to war crimes. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees...
Housingifj.org

Gaza: UN Security Council must act

The call comes after a third building housing media, including The Associated Press and Al Jazeera, was destroyed by Israeli bombs. The IFJ strongly condemned the attack. More than 30 journalists have also been attacked or detained. Internet services have been blocked. In the wake of the attacks the IFJ...
PalestineMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Latest: UN rights chief urges lowering Gaza tensions

BERLIN — The Latest on the continuing violence between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers (all times local):. BERLIN — The United Nations' human rights chief is urging all in what has developed into a battle between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers to lower tensions, and faulted actions by both sides.
Foreign Policysouthfront.org

Israel Rejects U.S. Decision To Re-Open Consulate In East Jerusalem

On May 27th, Israeli authorities rejected the US plan to reopen its consulate in East Jerusalem, local media reported. Israel’s Ambassador in Washington, Gilad Erdan, said that the government firmly opposes the move to reopen the consulate catering for the Palestinians within what he described as Israel’s “sovereign territory”. According...