25 must-see masterpieces of the Tretyakov Gallery

In a landmark exhibition, Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam presents the oeuvre of artist Frank Uwe Laysiepen, also known as Ulay, in the first retrospective since the artist’s passing in March 2020. Containing works from over the length of his career, Ulay was involved with the curatorial process of the show before his death. Titled Ulay Was Here, the exhibition brings together a number of previously unseen works by the German artist. Ulay cultivated a creative which was rooted in photography, and later branched out into fields of performance and body-based art. Ulay Was Here is a curation of approximately 200 works of art. Much of Ulay’s most pioneering work was done in partnership with performance artist Marina Abramović, during their 12-year-long personal and professional partnership. However, Ulay’s remarkable contribution to the space of performance and photography endures well beyond collaboration.