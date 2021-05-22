Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, is Bradley Airport ready for a surge in travelers?

Even as a cyber attack on a major pipeline has created fears of a looming fuel shortage, a lot of Americans are hoping to get away for the Memorial Day weekend anyway. AAA forecasts at least 37 million people will be hitting the highway or hopping on a plane for the upcoming holiday. That would make it a much busier travel holiday than last year, when many Americans stayed home as the pandemic was in full swing. Officials with the auto club cite the fact that a third of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, along with growing consumer confidence, for the uptick in road trips.