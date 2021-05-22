newsbreak-logo
Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, is Bradley Airport ready for a surge in travelers?

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With COVID restrictions lifting and a goal of 4 million in Massachusetts vaccinated by early next month, residents are ready to travel. But is the industry ready?. The number of people traveling has started to increase, with a dramatic rise expected on Memorial Day. But services at Bradley International Airport — the second largest airport in New England — haven’t fully opened, leaving some gaps in services.

