Mortgages Rates End the Week Higher | May 22 & 23, 2021

 4 days ago
After bumping around through the week, mortgage ended higher. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate loan increased from 3.351% on Monday to 3.382% on Friday. Rates for most other loan types were also trending up.

In a housing market that has remained red hot, low mortgage rates are making home purchase loans more affordable for many buyers and helping homeowners save money by refinancing their mortgages.

  • The latest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.382%.
  • The latest rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.485%.
  • The latest rate on a 5/1 jumbo ARM is 3.757%.
  • The latest rate on a 7/1 conforming ARM is 4.365%.
  • The latest rate on a 10/1 conforming ARM is 4.122%.

Current 30-year fixed mortgage rates

  • The 30-year rate is 3.382%.
  • That’s a one-day increase of 0.019 percentage points.
  • That’s a one-month increase of 0.059 percentage points.

The most popular home loan is a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. The interest rate and monthly payments won’t change for as long as you keep the loan. The payback time is 360 months unless you refinance or sell the home. You could also shorten the length of the loan by making extra payments.

The monthly payments will be lower than on shorter-term loans, since the balance is being stretched out over a longer time period. However, because the interest rate on a 30-year loan tends be higher and you’re paying for longer, you’ll actually pay more interest with a 30-year loan.

Average Mortgage Refinance Rates

Data based on US mortgage loans closed on May 20, 2021

Loan TypeMay 20Last WeekChange

15 Year Fixed Conventional2.67%2.66%0.01%

30 Year Fixed Conventional3.78%3.73%0.05%

7/1 ARM Rate4.68%4.44%0.24%

10/1 ARM Rate4.55%4.72%0.17%

Your actual rate may vary

Find your actual rate at Quicken Loans.

Click below to get started and see your rate today.

Current 15-year fixed mortgage rates

  • The 15-year rate is 2.485%.
  • That’s a one-day increase of 0.015 percentage points.
  • That’s a one-month increase of 0.063 percentage points.

With a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage, your interest rate and monthly payments won’t change for as long as you keep the loan. The loan be paid off in 180 months unless you pay extra, refinance or sell the home.

The interest rate will be lower than the rate on a 30-year loan but the monthly payments will be higher. This is because the payback time is cut in half. The advantage of a 15-year loan, is that you will pay less interest over time.

Current 5/1 jumbo adjustable-rate mortgage rates

  • The 5/1 ARM rate is 3.757%.
  • That’s a one-day decrease of 0.166 percentage points.
  • That’s a one-month increase of 0.011 percentage points.

With an adjustable-rate mortgage, the interest rate will be fixed for a specified number of years, after which it will fluctuate depending on market conditions. The monthly payments will be fixed at first as well, but then change along with any changes in the interest rate.

A 5/1 adjustable-rate loan, for example, will have a fixed rate for the first five years, then it will reset on a yearly basis. Other common ARMs will include a 7/1 and a 10/1.

Interest rates on 5/1 ARMs are often near the lowest on the market at first, which can make it an attractive option if you don’t plan on keeping the home for more than five years. However, if you do stay, keep in mind that the rate can increase at some point.

Current VA, FHA and jumbo loan rates

The average rates for FHA, VA and jumbo loans are:

  • The rate on a 30-year FHA mortgage is 3.175%.
  • The rate on a 30-year VA mortgage is 3.176%.
  • The rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 3.748%.

Current mortgage refinance rates

The average rates for 30-year loans, 15- year loans and 5/1 jumbo ARMs are:

  • The refinance rate on a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.779%.
  • The refinance rate on a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.674%.
  • The refinance rate on a 5/1 jumbo ARM is 4.047%.
  • The refinance rate on a 7/1 conforming ARM is 4.676%.
  • The refinance rate on a 10/1 conforming ARM is 4.552%.

Average Mortgage Rates

Data based on US mortgage loans closed on May 20, 2021

Loan TypeMay 20Last WeekChange

15 Year Fixed Conventional2.49%2.47%0.02%

30 Year Fixed Conventional3.38%3.34%0.04%

7/1 ARM Rate4.37%4.22%0.15%

10/1 ARM Rate4.12%4.07%0.05%

Your actual rate may vary

Find your actual rate at Quicken Loans.

Click below to get started and see your rate today.

Where are mortgage rates heading this year?

Mortgage rates sunk through 2020. Millions of homeowners responded to low mortgage rates by refinancing existing loans and taking out new ones. Many people bought homes they may not have been able to afford if rates were higher.

In January 2021, rates briefly dropped to the lowest levels on record, but trended higher through the month and into February.

Looking ahead, experts believe interest rates will rise more in 2021, but modestly. Factors that could influence rates include how quickly the COVID-19 vaccines are distributed and when lawmakers can agree on another economic relief package. More vaccinations and stimulus from the government could lead to improved economic conditions, which would boost rates.

While mortgage rates are likely to rise this year, experts say the increase won’t happen overnight and it won’t be a dramatic jump. Rates should stay near historically low levels through the first half of the year, rising slightly later in the year. Even with rising rates, it will still be a favorable time to finance a new home or refinance.

Factors that influence mortgage rates include:

  • The Federal Reserve. The Fed took swift action when the pandemic hit the United States in March of 2020. The Fed announced plans to keep money moving through the economy by dropping the short-term Federal Fund interest rate to between 0% and 0.25%, which is as low as they go. The central bank also pledged to buy mortgage-backed securities and treasuries, propping up the housing finance market. The Fed has reaffirmed its commitment to these policies for the foreseeable future multiple times, most recently at a late January policy meeting.
  • The 10-year Treasury note. Mortgage rates move in lockstep with the yields on the government’s 10-year Treasury note. Yields dropped below 1% for the first time in March 2020 and have been slowly rising since then. Currently, yields have been hovering above 1% since the beginning of the year, pushing interest rates slightly higher. On average, there is typically a 1.8 point “spread” between Treasury yields and benchmark mortgage rates.
  • The broader economy. Unemployment rates and change in gross domestic product are important indicators of the overall health of the economy. When employment and GDP growth are low, it means the economy is weak, which can push interest rates down. Thanks to the pandemic, unemployment levels reached all-time highs early last year and have not yet recovered. GDP also took a hit, and while it has bounced back somewhat, there is still a lot of room for improvement.

Tips for getting the lowest mortgage rate possible

There is no universal mortgage rate that all borrowers receive. Qualifying for the lowest mortgage rates takes a little bit of work and will depend on both personal financial factors and market conditions.

Check your credit score and credit report. Errors or other red flags that may be dragging your credit score down. Borrowers with the highest credit scores are the ones who will get the best rates, so checking your credit report before you start the house-hunting process is key. Taking steps to fix errors will help you raise your score. If you have high credit card balances, paying them down can also provide a quick boost.

Save up money for a sizeable down payment. This will lower your loan-to-value ratio, which means how much of the home’s price the lender has to finance. A lower LTV usually translates to a lower mortgage rate. Lenders also like to see money that has been saved in an account for at least 60 days. It tells the lender you have the money to finance the home purchase.

Shop around for the best rate. Don’t settle for the first interest rate that a lender offers you. Check with at least three different lenders to see who offers the lowest interest. Also consider different types of lenders, such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to traditional banks.

Also take time to find out about different loan types. While the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is the most common type of mortgage, consider a shorter-term loan like a 15-year loan or an adjustable-rate mortgage. These types of loans often come with a lower rate than a conventional 30-year mortgage. Compare the costs of all to see which one best fits your needs and financial situation. Government loans — such as those backed by the Federal Housing Authority, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Agriculture — can be more affordable options for those who qualify.

Finally, lock in your rate. Locking your rate once you’ve found the right rate, loan product and lender will help guarantee your mortgage rate won’t increase before you close on the loan.

Our mortgage rate methodology

Money’s daily mortgage rates show the average rate offered by over 8,000 lenders across the United States the most recent business day rates are available for. Today, we are showing rates for Thursday, May 20, 2021. Our rates reflect what a typical borrower with a 700 credit score might expect to pay for a home loan right now. These rates were offered to people putting 20% down and include discount points.

