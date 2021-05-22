newsbreak-logo
Massachusetts State

Once erased from the East Coast, falcons continue comeback in Massachusetts cities

By Greg Saulmon
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — It’s easy to walk through the intersection of Main Street and Boland Way without noticing the small miracle unfolding 21 stories above. If you crane your neck, maybe squint at the sun, you might make out the shape of a gray bird on a window ledge way up on the east face of Monarch Place, the city’s tallest building. If you do, you’re seeing a peregrine falcon — a bird that has battled back from the brink of extinction and called downtown Springfield home for over three decades.

