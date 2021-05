The temperatures outside are heating up and you need some hot cult cinema to stay cool. Severin Films has plenty of Blu-rays coming out in June and July. Tomorrow is the anniversary of Christopher Lee’s birth. Today Severin has an unexpected gift with The Eurocrypt of Christopher Lee Collection The boxset features 8 Blu-rays filled with rare horror films and even a series Lee hosted on Polish television. The Torture Chamber of Dr. Sadism is perfect for when the whole family is sitting around the TV sipping lemonade on a Sunday afternoon. Strike Commando has director Bruno Mattei ripping off the Rambo films with Reb Brown, the original Captain America. Strike Commando 2 doesn’t have Reb, but we get Vic Diaz and Richard Harris (Orca). Invaders of the Lost Gold has an Oscar nominee and Laura Gemser (star of the Emanuelle films). How can you not want to sweat on a June night with an erotic action adventure flick?