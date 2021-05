Once she steps on stage, Tamika Catchings has numerous options on how to focus her speech. When she becomes enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class on Saturday, Catchings could simply list her resume that included being one of 14 women’s basketball players to win a championship both in the NCAA and the WNBA. Or perhaps she could detail how she overcame a hearing disability as a young child before having successful stints at the University of Tennessee (1997-2001), with the Indiana Fever (2002-2016) and on the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic teams (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016).