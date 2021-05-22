General Attahiru’s death: Nigeria going through difficult time — US

Ogoni political and community leaders will host a reception today in honor of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in Bori, a city in Khana Local Government. The Ogoni people, living in Southeastern Nigeria, near the Niger Delta, have long suffered from pollution linked to Shell’s commercial oil extraction since the 1950s. The Nigerian federal government has long delayed environmental remediation and suppressed local groups to expand oil production. Additionally, the Nigerian Government has faced significant criticism from international organizations for its lack of action, but the criticism has been muted. Nyesom, who has increasingly criticized the government for making little progress in remediation, has won the Ogoni people’s support because of his commitment to development projects in the region.