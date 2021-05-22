newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Sean Dyche does not see James Tarkowski leaving Burnley this summer

newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
Newcastle United v Burnley – Premier League – St James’ Park (PA Archive)

Sean Dyche expects James Tarkowski to remain a Burnley player next season.

The twice-capped England defender was the subject of offers from Leicester and West Ham last summer, and is entering the final 12 months of his contract this summer.

Tarkowski, 28, revealed last year he had rejected new terms from Burnley feeling the wages on offer did not reflect his true value, but the Clarets appear willing to let his contract run down over the next 12 months rather than cash in now given his importance in their Premier League survival this season.

“We have open lines of communication with him and his agent, as we do with all the players, and as far as I’m concerned he’s a Burnley player,” Dyche said.

“Contractual situations are private and personal, or they should be, they’re often not, but he’s been fantastic.”

Dyche has been promised money to spend this summer by chairman Alan Pace, while the new ownership group should leave the manager in an even stronger position to resist offers for key players.

“He knows my thoughts on his future here, he knows I want him here,” Dyche added.

“He knows his contract is where it is, everyone knows that, but he’ll be here as far as I’m concerned, it’s simple.

“If someone wants to write a cheque for an immeasurable amount then that might be different, but at the moment he’s a Burnley player and he’s done very well again for us this season. He’s a quality player.”

Dyche was left frustrated last summer when the club’s previous board allowed the contracts of a number of first-team players to run down, with the likes of Aaron Lennon, Jeff Hendrick and Joe Hart leaving before the pandemic-hit season had concluded.

The manager has made it a priority to ensure such a situation does not arise again. However, he admitted Robbie Brady’s future is unclear as the Republic of Ireland winger heads into the final month of his contract.

Brady was a club record signing when he joined from Norwich in January 2017 for £13million, but a series of injuries have hampered his time at Turf Moor.

Since suffering a serious knee injury in December 2017, Brady has made only 21 starts for the Clarets, with a series of other ailments limiting the 29-year-old.

He has already been ruled out of Sunday’s season finale away to Sheffield United after picking up another injury on international duty, and it remains to be seen if his final Burnley appearance came away to Everton back in March.

“It’s still be to resolved,” Dyche said when asked about Brady’s future. “There are a number of situations here we still are resolving and looking at, incomings and situations contractually.”

