Panda Express in Whitehall: 12 Health Code Violations

Whitehall, OH

Panda Express at 3769 E Broad Street, Whitehall had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, Panda Express received a total of 12 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Franklin County Health Department.

3717-1-02.4(C)(15) / PIC: duties - ensure employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report their health information

Critical Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. OBSERVED HEALTH POLICY THAT WAS NOT SIGNED BY EMPLOYEES. ENSURE HEALTH POLICY IS SIGNED BY ALL EMPLOYEES.



3717-1-04.5(A)(1) / Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils.

Critical Repeat Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. OBSERVED BLACK RESIDUE BUILD-UP INSIDE THE ICE MACHINE. ENSURE THE ICE MACHINE IS CLEANED AND SANITIZED TO PREVENT CONTAMINATION AND ILLNESS.



3717-1-05.1(E) / Backflow prevention device - design standard.

Critical Repeat Corrected During Inspection Improper backflow prevention device installed on a water supply system. OBSERVED MOP SINK THAT WAS ON WHILE NOT IN USE. ENSURE THE MOP SINK IS ALWAYS OFF WHEN NOT IN USE TO PREVENT BACKFLOW. CORRECTED ON SITE.



3717-1-05.3(C) / Sewage and other liquid waste: Backflow prevention.

Critical Direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed.OBSERVED DRAIN FROM THE ICE MACHINE THAT LACKS AIR GAPS. AIR GAP IS REQUIRED TO PREVENT BACKFLOW.

3717-1-02.4(C)(17) / PIC: duties - ensure the facility has written procedures for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events.

Repeat No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. OBSERVED NO PROCEDURES OR BODILY FLUID CLEAN-UP KIT. A SAMPLE COPY OF CLEAN-UP PROCEDURES WAS EMAILED TO PIC. ENSURE TO OBTAIN A BODILY FLUID CLEAN-UP KIT.



3717-1-06.2(C) / Handwashing sinks - hand drying provision.

Corrected During Inspection No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s). OBSERVED NO PAPER TOWELS IN MEN'S RESTROOM. PAPER TOWELS WERE LATER SUPPLIED. CORRECTED ON SITE.



3717-1-05.1(C)(1) / Handwashing sink - required water temperature

Handwashing sink water below 100°F.OBSERVED WOMEN'S REST-ROOM WATER TEMPERATURE AT 81F. ENSURE WATER TEMPERATURE IS AT A MINIMUM OF 100F.



3717-1-05.1(C)(1) / Handwashing sink - required water temperature

Handwashing sink water below 100°F.OBSERVED DRIVE-THROUGH HAND SINK TEMPERATURE AT 89F. ENSURE WATER TEMPERATURE IS AT A MINIMUM OF 100F.



3717-1-06.2(E) / Handwashing signage.

Corrected During Inspection Handwashing sign(s) not posted. OBSERVED MISSING HANDWASHING SIGN IN WOMEN'S RESTROOM. A HAND WASHING SIGNED WAS PROVIDED TO PIC. CORRECTED ON SITE.



3717-1-04.1(Y) / Temperature measuring devices.

Hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable. OBSERVED MISSING THERMOMETER FOR MAKE LINE COOLER. OBTAIN THERMOMETER.



3717-1-04.8(A) / Equipment and utensils - air-drying required.

Repeat Equipment and utensils are not being air-dried. OBSERVED WET STACKING OF EQUIPMENT. ENSURE ALL EQUIPMENT IS DRY BEFORE STACKING.



3717-1-04.5(D) / Nonfood-contact surfaces - cleaning frequency.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. OBSERVED ICE BUILD-UP ON THE FLOOR OF THE WALK-IN FREEZER. REMOVE ICE AND CLEAN.



3717-1-05.1(S) / Plumbing system - maintained in good repair.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. OBSERVED THE FOLLOWING LEAKS THE NEED REPAIR: 1. LEAK AT HAND SINK BY THE DISHWASHING AREA. 2. LEAK AT THE FAUCET OF THE FOOD PREP SINK. REPAIR.

Notes from the Inspector

A FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION WILL OCCUR ON OR AFTER JUNE 10TH, 2021. PLEASE ENSURE ALL VIOLATIONS ARE CORRECTED BEFORE THE FOLLOW-UP INSPECTION.

