Michigan State split a home doubleheader to cap a seven-game homestand on Tuesday, finalizing the 2021 home schedule with a 4-3 loss and 4-0 victory against Penn State. Penn State scored the go-ahead run in game one in the top of the seventh, as a dropped third strike and subsequent throwing error allowed the go-ahead run to score from third. MSU was able to load the bases with just one out in the home half of the seventh, but could not get the timely hit to bring home an equalizer.