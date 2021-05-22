Cheryl KImball Nature Talks: Friend's photos provide a nice armchair birdwatching experience

The nests are getting crowded as the eggs hatch and spring's new arrivals (photo above) start exploring the great outdoors (photo below). It's a yearly event. That means you might see a young bird, all by itself, on the ground. That is part of the "growing up" routine that the mom and dad birds put the youngsters through. If you touch them and add your human scent to the animal, there is a huge possibility that they won't be brought back by the older birds. And if you take it to a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks office, they will not accept it because the animal cannot be rehabilitated.