Cheryl KImball Nature Talks: Friend's photos provide a nice armchair birdwatching experience

Union Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI HAVE MENTIONED several times in this column that one of the things I like about Facebook is postings about nature. You can see nest cams you didn’t know existed, photos of black bears enjoying someone’s swimming pool, videos of wild animals, game camera captures from far and wide. Most of us have Facebook friends from all over the United States and around the world. The armchair wildlife viewing posted by friends is spectacular.

