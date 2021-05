OPINION — It was a dry winter, and an even drier spring, but the flock and herd have done well in the mild weather. We have a relatively small operation, so it’s not unusual for us to raise a calf or lamb from a neighboring ranch because we have the extra milk from our nurse cows and don’t have anyone that needs it from our own herd or flock. This year that is decidedly not the case. The little barn that serves as the lamb orphanage is overflowing, not because of calamity, but because of the abundance of triplets and giant twin lambs that have outgrown their mothers’ respective milk supplies.