6abc reports, Septa is making some major changes for riders who take Septa mass transit. Beginning Tuesday June 1st, Septa will no longer have capacity limits. They are following the CDC's recommendations as well as following Philadelphia and Pennsylvania's reopening plans. Riders will still be required to wear masks while they are riding on any mass transit vehicle or train. Septa says their transit vehicles are very well ventilated and air filters are installed in all of their vehicles. They also do extensive cleaning of their vehicles daily. For more details visit this article from 6abc or visit Septa's website.