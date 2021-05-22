newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Their lives haven’t changed since getting vaccinated. This is their new normal

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all the people who are clamoring to get back out in the world post-vaccine, there are plenty who are saying, “nope, we aren’t ready.”. Even with science of the vaccine on their side — and liberating new CDC guidance on masks issued last week — it’s about what people are comfortable doing.

kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Normal#Cdc#Depression#Normal Life#Married People#Married Life#Changed#Living Things#Cdc#Cnn#Crossfit#Pandemic Life#Mental Illness#Anxiety Disorder#God#Mind#Family#Periods#Friends#Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Disney
News Break
Vaccines
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Public HealthFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Getting back to normal post-vaccine is glorious

WASHINGTON — The details of the new guidance on Covid-19 from federal health officials may be a bit confusing, but the gist is clear: If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume something that resembles normal life. And having done so myself, let me assure you: It is glorious. Some...
Salt Lake County, UTSalt Lake Tribune

For children 12 to 15, getting the COVID-19 vaccine means getting ‘back to normal’

Sean Murphy has a trick to getting teen boys to relax when they’re nervous about getting jabbed in the arm with a COVID-19 vaccination. Murphy, an EMT working at the Salt Lake County Health Department’s mass-vaccination site at Sandy’s Mountain America Expo Center, goes through the standard questionnaire with each person. He runs down a list of potential health conditions, and with the boys he will pause ever so slightly when he asks: “Are you pregnant or breastfeeding?”
Snohomish County, WAHeraldNet

Fueled by vaccines, a return to normal is getting closer

EVERETT — A week ago, Snohomish County was in jeopardy of falling back to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan. Now, the county’s 300,000 fully vaccinated residents can be mask-free in many public settings, and Gov. Jay Inslee plans to drop most COVID restrictions on businesses no later than June 30, amid new guidance from public health experts.
KidsNews 12

The New Normal: How to help children handle the toll of the pandemic

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined this morning by Stacey Spata and Lea Theodore to talk about the toll the pandemic has taken on children. Spata is a licensed clinical social worker with over two decades of experience working with nonprofits. She is the executive director of the YMCA of Long Island's Family Services branch. She also provides direct therapy for individuals, families, and children. Theodore is a child psychology and school psychology professor from Adelphi University.
Public HealthMarin Independent Journal

Maybe ‘normal’ wasn’t as normal as it should have been

“This glass has lipstick on it,” the server said through the drink window. I smiled, because I have not heard that in more than a year, and then I frowned, because scrubbing industrial-strength lipstick off of glasses is a real pain. All glasses in a restaurant must be washed with...
Books & Literaturepsiloveyou.xyz

I Wish I Could Tell You a Better Story

I picture the clothes you were buried in. When I see you, I see the red Pumas you laced up, the black skirts you bound with silver pins and the stockings that poured the sun over your limbs. But I suppose you wore something I’d never seen in the half-life since we last spoke. That time on the phone when I said, you make it impossible for me to love you.
Sacramento, CAabc10.com

'It wasn't that hard to decide' | Young COVID-19 vaccine volunteers hope to help life get back to normal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State officials say California is nearing approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for its 2.1 million children ages 12 to 15. Nationally and in California, the shots are set to begin Thursday after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations Wednesday for using the two-dose vaccine in children as young as 12.
Home & GardenArkansas Online

A busy, almost normal week

This past week has been a whirl of activities. In addition to some serious gardening, weekly walks with Beth, we bought a new truck. (so I can haul more plants, and Clay can haul wood working things), our freezer died and we got a new one (bringing it home in the new truck) and we started to entertain more openly. My family and most of my friends have all been vaccinated, so we are finally able to get together again, face-to-face. While mask mandates are easing up, I for one, continue to wear one in public places--who knows who has and hasn't been vaccinated. I really don't mind it, and I would rather be safe than sorry. My friends and family are fully vaccinated, and we are finally hugging, and being together without masks. I have always loved being around people and huge gatherings, entertaining and being surrounded by people. Covid times were tough on me. While we haven't had any huge parties, we are taking baby steps and getting together in groups. For the past year, I was very cautious and followed the guidelines, but I never totally stopped seeing the folks in "my bubble" (immediate family and close friends) but we did wear masks around each other. If I had a friend or two to dinner, we spread out at the table, but now we can eat like normal and we are not wearing masks in our homes. Hallelujah!
Mental HealthWTAX

Many find return to ‘normal’ after covid-19 unsettling, experts say

Last week the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks at many indoor and outdoor locations, but not everyone felt only relief about the announcement. Mental Health experts said in a HealthDay Now interview that the COVID-19 pandemic has left a lasting mark on people’s psyches, and people will be struggling with lingering worry for some time to come. Psychotherapist Sherry Amatenstein says, “We lived for over a year with such fear and such uncertainty. Your body doesn’t know what to do. Our cues are all mixed up. Suddenly what was [forbidden] is supposed to be OK again. How do you react?” Dr. Vivian Pender says everyone is dealing with their pandemic year through a process very similar to the stages of grief as they deal with the shock and denial of the pandemic’s many impacts on their lives. The experts say many people will ease back into regular life along with the “pod” of friends and family they’ve limited themselves to seeing during the pandemic. The experts also agree that the pandemic also had a silver lining or two—for example, you likely gained some things in your life you didn’t have before, including some much-needed perspective. (UPI)
Kidserienewsnow.com

Parents React to Children Getting Vaccinated

In the past week, the CDC announced that it's safe to vaccinate children against Covid-19. They also declared that people no longer need to wear masks if they are vaccinated. So, we wanted to know if the latest information is changing parent's opinions about getting their children vaccinated. We asked...
Relationship AdviceWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: Any harm in ‘my house, my rules’ as the last word on unmarrieds sharing rooms?

Dear Carolyn: I am religious and generally conservative. A good friend who is a “free spirit” commented on the fact that I do not allow my son, 24, and his longtime girlfriend to sleep together in my house, saying this could contribute to delaying his becoming a fully functioning adult. He lives at home, is working on finding a job but has no prospects at the moment. His girlfriend also lives with her parents. And just to give you a fuller picture, I have another son who lives with his girlfriend of many years, and I do not allow them to sleep together when they visit, either.
Relationshipswccq.com

Are You Like Normal People, or Are You Weird?

Group Of Teenagers Sharing Text Message On Mobile Phones. Would you say you’re a normal person, or are you weird and different?. A recent study found we’re twice as likely to say that we’re NOT like other people. 48% agreed with the statement, “Most people are NOT like me” ....
CelebritiesThrive Global

“Strangers Are Just Friends You Haven’t Met Yet” a.k.a. Blessed Too

The year is 2016. I’m supposed to speak at the New York Public Library in fifteen minutes, but they are running early, so when I see the woman who hired me pacing, I swipe my credit card in the cab, grab my bag, and don’t look back. I don’t look back to see my iPad left behind on the seat next to me. It was a gift with my name engraved on it. It’s the place where I do all my writing. I have no receipt or Medallion number.…