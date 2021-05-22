Pinder, Laureano stun with flashy defense

The Oakland A’s have seven players on their injured list right now, but two of them have made recent progress toward returns in the hopefully near future. Super-sub Chad Pinder, who sprained his left knee in the first week of the season, has resumed running the bases, reports insider Martin Gallegos, which was considered a major milestone in his recovery. A potential date of May 10 had previously been reported for a possible minor league rehab assignment, and that’s still generally the timeframe — he could even begin as soon as this weekend, adds Gallegos.