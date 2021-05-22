Pinder, Laureano stun with flashy defense
On a night Chad Pinder and Ramón Laureano led a much-needed offensive breakout for the A’s, the two made just as big of an impact with their gloves. Pinder and Laureano did it all in Friday’s 8-4 win over the Angels at Angel Stadium. Aside from combining for seven hits and contributing a pair of long balls in a four-homer performance that pushed the A’s back into first place in the American League West, the duo put on a defensive clinic with two of the most spectacular plays you’ll see this season.www.mlb.com