AgFunder Report Finds Dramatic Growth in AgriFoodTech Sector

Food Tank
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent report published by the venture capital firm AgFunder finds that 2020 was a record-breaking year for investments in agricultural and food technologies (AgriFoodTech). Investments made in the fiscal year 2020 were estimated to top US$30 billion, representing more than a 15.5 percent increase from 2019. The sector includes alternative proteins, eGrocery shopping, agricultural biotechnologies, agricultural marketplaces, supply chain infrastructure and transportation, and more.

foodtank.com
