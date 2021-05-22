AgFunder Report Finds Dramatic Growth in AgriFoodTech Sector
A recent report published by the venture capital firm AgFunder finds that 2020 was a record-breaking year for investments in agricultural and food technologies (AgriFoodTech). Investments made in the fiscal year 2020 were estimated to top US$30 billion, representing more than a 15.5 percent increase from 2019. The sector includes alternative proteins, eGrocery shopping, agricultural biotechnologies, agricultural marketplaces, supply chain infrastructure and transportation, and more.