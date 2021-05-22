newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

China's Fosun says willing to provide BioNTech vaccines to Taiwan

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ern7l_0a7rj8TE00

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd is willing to provide Taiwan with BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, its chairman Wu Yifang told Xinhua news agency, amid a spike in domestic infections on the island.

Fosun signed a deal with BioNTech to exclusively develop and commercialise COVID-19 vaccine products developed using BioNTech’s mRNA technology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

BioNTech’s development and distribution partner for the rest of the world is U.S. firm Pfizer Inc.

Wu said certain groups in Taiwan he did not name had been in touch for an emergency purchase of vaccines and the company was willing to “provide vaccine services to Taiwan compatriots”.

Since last year, Fosun has been promoting vaccines for Taiwan, Wu said, adding they hope shots can arrive on the island soon to help prevent a resurgent spread of the virus.

Fosun did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Taiwan’s government has said it is talking with BioNTech rather than Fosun, and that the two sides were on the verge of announcing a deal in December when BioNTech pulled the plug.

Taiwan has implied China was to blame for the failed deal, while China has blamed Taiwan for trying to circumvent Fosun.

BioNTech said in February it planned to provide the vaccine to Taiwan, but has not provided further details and declined to comment on the progress of talks in a statement to Reuters this week.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, and has repeatedly sparred with the island over the coronavirus pandemic. Taiwan has accused China of spreading fake news, which Beijing denies.

Taiwan has received only around 700,000 vaccine doses to date, all from AstraZeneca Plc, and those are rapidly running out as it steps up vaccinations during a spike in domestic infections.

Taiwan has millions more doses on order, including from Moderna Inc, but like many other parts of the world has faced delivery delays due to global shortages.

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
147K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Pharmaceutical Company#Pharmaceutical Products#Xinhua News Agency#Pfizer Inc#Astrazeneca Plc#Moderna Inc#Mainland China#Taiwan Compatriots#Covid 19 Vaccine Products#Beijing#Hong Kong#Domestic Infections#Vaccine Services#Macau#U S#Beijing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Vaccines
Country
China
Related
Foreign Policywhtc.com

China’s Xiaomi says U.S. has formally lifted securities ban

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s Xiaomi Corp said on Wednesday a U.S. court has removed the company’s designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company (CCMC) and lifted all restrictions on U.S. persons buying or holding its stock. “The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued a final order...
BusinessBloomberg

Bullish Signals Suggest China Stocks Rally Has Further to Go

China’s stocks burst out of a tight trading range this week, and that may just be the start given the bullish signs for the market that have been forming under the hood. The country’s equity benchmark climbed as much as 0.5% in early trading on Wednesday after jumping 3.2% the previous session, which was the most since July as investors piled into stocks amid attempts by policymakers to contain commodity prices.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan climbs to 3-year high on stronger guidance

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan rose on Wednesday, extending gains to a near three-year high, as the central bank guided the currency higher and the dollar languished. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4099 per dollar prior to market open, 184 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4283 and the strongest such guidance since June 14, 2018. Spot yuan opened at 6.4062 per dollar, rose past the psychologically important 6.4000 per dollar level and pushed as high as 6.3940 per dollar, the strongest since June 2018. It was changing hands at 6.3959 at midday, 161 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3875 per dollar. Traders said the strong fixing might indicate regulators remain tolerant about recent gains. "It seems the regulators still insist that the exchange rate should be determined by the market," said a trader at a Chinese bank. Analysts said yuan appreciation could help ease China's imported inflation pressure. In remarks published last week, a central bank official said China should let the yuan strengthen to help offset the impact of rising import prices. Beijing has vowed to maintain stability in the country's commodities markets after prices rallied earlier this year. "Though it's more of expectations management, rather than direct intervention by the PBOC, including by purchasing the yuan to forcibly push the currency higher," said Shen Xinfeng, chief macroanalyst at Northeast Securities. Shen also attributed the yuan' strength to a weak dollar, which slid below the key 90 level. The dollar wallowed near its weakest since early January against major peers on Wednesday, as Treasury yields eased amid Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue despite current inflationary pressures. U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers have begun to acknowledge they are closer to debating when to pull back some of their crisis support for the U.S. economy, even as they say it is still needed to bolster the recovery and employment. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 97.59, firmer than Tuesday's 97.58. The global dollar index fell to 89.624 from the previous close of 89.699. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5517, 2.16 percent away from the midpoint. The yuan market at 4:07 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4099 6.4283 0.29% Spot yuan 6.3959 6.412 0.25% Divergence from -0.22% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.07% Spot change since 2005 29.40% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.59 97.58 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.624 89.699 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3875 0.13% * Offshore 6.5517 -2.16% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Han Xiao and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong shares gain as tech and real estate firms shine

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares extended gains for a second session in a row on Wednesday, led by tech and property stocks, as risk sentiment strengthened on easing inflation worries and a strong yuan. ** At the midday break, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.71% at...
WorldUS News and World Report

U.S. Says It Is Confident Taiwan Can Control COVID, in Talks on Vaccines

TAIPEI (Reuters) -The top U.S. diplomat in Taipei said on Wednesday he was confident Taiwan could control a spike in COVID-19 cases, noting its infection numbers remained quite low, and that they were in talks on vaccines though did not say shots were on the way. After months of relative...
StocksBusiness Insider

Renewed Consolidation Expected For Hong Kong Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 880 points or 3.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 28,910-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Wednesday.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news – live: India variant spreads to 53 territories, as Taiwan says China blocked vaccine deal

The variant of coronavirus first detected in India has now spread to at least 53 territories around the globe, a World Health Organisation report said.The WHO also received unofficial reports bringing the total number of territories where the more virulent B.1.617 variant had been found to 60.“Despite a declining global trend over the past four weeks, incidence of Covid-19 cases and deaths remain high, and substantial increases have been observed in many countries throughout the world,” the WHO report said.Meanwhile, Taiwan directly accused China of blocking a deal with the makers of the Pfizer vaccine, in an escalating war of words after Beijing offered jabs to the island via a Chinese company.No 10 tells Britons in Indian variant hotspots to use ‘individual judgement’ after travel warningMinisters pledge to allow island holiday even if rest of country is on ‘amber list’Bolton hospital reports ‘one of busiest ever days’ in A&E as Covid admissions riseMapped: Where is the Indian Covid variant in the UK?
EconomyFXStreet.com

3 things you need to know about China’s crypto crackdown

The crackdown notice from the State Council has sent shockwaves across the crypto industry in China. Crypto exchanges and miners in China are grappling with the aftermath of last Friday’s notice from the State Council, which calls for a crackdown on crypto trading and mining in the country. Here are some of the results of the warning.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's Inner Mongolia escalates crackdown on cryptomining

China's northern region of Inner Mongolia escalated a campaign against cryptocurrency mining on Tuesday, publishing draft rules to root out the business, days after Beijing vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading. The Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission said in the proposed rules that telecommunications companies and...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-China state banks buy dollars to curb rapid yuan rally -sources

(Adds comments, details and background) SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China’s major state-owned banks were seen buying U.S. dollars at around 6.4 yuan per dollar level on Tuesday afternoon, four sources with knowledge of the matter said, in a move viewed as an effort to curb fast yuan appreciation to breach the key level.
ChinaAxios

Axios China

Welcome back to Axios China. Today's newsletter is a special look at the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Of note: Axios China will be taking a break starting next week. I'll be on leave the next four months as I finish writing a book (about China, of course!). I'll be back in your inboxes come October. Have a wonderful summer!