newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glynn County, GA

With hurricane season around the corner, are you ready?

By Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

May 22—The 2021 hurricane season's initial forecast would indicate a predicted decline in tropical activity in the months ahead, especially compared to the unprecedented Atlantic basin barrage in 2020. But that hardly matters, said Alec Eaton, director of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency. All folks in Glynn County have...

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Isaias#Hurricane Irma#Hurricane Preparedness#Atlantic Hurricane#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Season#Storms#Mexico Hurricane#The Hurricane Center#Climate Prediction Center#Tropical Storm Eta#Tropical Storm Winds#Major Hurricanes#Landfall#Atlantic Ocean#Golden Isles#Tropical Activity#Flood Waters#Normal Season#Noaa Scientists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Environment
Related
Brantley County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Camden, Glynn, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Glynn; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Camden County in southeastern Georgia Glynn County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Brantley County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Georgia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 244 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waynesville, or 9 miles northeast of Nahunta, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates, Thalmann, Sea Island, Everett, Waynesville, Atkinson and Mount Pleasant. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH