The class of 2022 recruiting cycle is going to be unpredictable and fast-moving. Never has there been a class of prospects that will need more in-person evaluation this late into the recruitment process. There will be prospects who originally had everyone very excited about their potential and ability as freshmen and sophomores that will not have improved or grown as much as expected. Conversely, there will be those that have gone under the radar and will burst onto the scene during “camp season.” Offers will come later than usual. However, the adage of late offers meaning significant interest by both parties still holds. One of the latest 2022 prospects to receive an offer from the University of Georgia is Devin Moore, a safety from Naples, Florida.