newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Lavaca, TX

Mario Rafael Badillo

Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT LAVACA — Mario Rafael Badillo, 76, of Port Lavaca passed away May 20, 2021. He was born May 8, 1945, in Edinburg, TX to Celestino and Celia Badillo. He was retired from Alcoa where he worked over 35 years. Mario enjoyed spending every moment possible with his beloved family. He also loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, served on the CCISD School Board, Knights of Columbus, and served on the board of directors for Cal-Com in Port Lavaca for many joyful years.

www.victoriaadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Columbus, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Port Lavaca, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gulf Catholic Church#The Ccisd School Board#Knights Of Columbus#Cal Com#Alcoa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Seadrift, TXPosted by
Seadrift Today

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Seadrift

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Seadrift: 1. CDL-A Truck Driver / Car Hauler - Avg $90,000/year + BONUSES; 2. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 3. Local CDL A Truck Driver; 4. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver; 5. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Jobs; 6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1412 / Week; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Pediatrics - $1,565 per week; 8. PART-TIME LVN; 9. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $1512 per week in TX;
Port Lavaca, TXVictoria Advocate

Ready! Set! Rock!

“If you can’t beat them, join them,” the saying goes. And join them is what Port Lavaca intends to do with the Port Lavaca Rock Festival slated for 5 p.m. Saturday at Bayfront Peninsula Park, according to a news release. It started with a Facebook post and photo, posted this...
Calhoun County, TXportlavacawave.com

Warrior’s Weekend returns for 2021

Familiar events are being brought back to Calhoun County in 2021, one of them being the annual Warrior’s Weekend in Port O’Connor. “Warrior’s Weekend is…dedicated to the support of veterans of The United States of America with an emphasis on those wounded in The Global War on Terrorism” and returns for the 15th year for its annual fishing tournament.
Port Lavaca, TXVictoria Advocate

Port Lavaca man arrested for driving donuts in softball field

A Port Lavaca man who was arrested and charged with vandalizing a Little League softball field posted bond on Saturday. Coy Darilek, 24, was arrested by police on felony criminal mischief charges for having done between $2,500 and $30,000 in damage to the fields, said Port Lavaca Police Chief Colin Rangnow.
Port Lavaca, TXVictoria Advocate

Regional Public Meetings May 10-14

Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public. For more information: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/2207. DeWitt County Commissioners. When: 9 a.m. Where: 307 N. Gonzales St., Cuero. For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/page/dewitt.PublicNotices. Cuero City Council.
Port Lavaca, TXVictoria Advocate

Port Lavaca softball field vandalized; police investigating

A softball field in Port Lavaca sustained about $2,000 in damage after a pickup truck drove in circles around the infield and outfield early Monday morning, forcing the cancellation of Little League games. The Port Lavaca Police Department is investigating the incident and seeking tips from the public, said Lt....