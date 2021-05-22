PORT LAVACA — Mario Rafael Badillo, 76, of Port Lavaca passed away May 20, 2021. He was born May 8, 1945, in Edinburg, TX to Celestino and Celia Badillo. He was retired from Alcoa where he worked over 35 years. Mario enjoyed spending every moment possible with his beloved family. He also loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, served on the CCISD School Board, Knights of Columbus, and served on the board of directors for Cal-Com in Port Lavaca for many joyful years.