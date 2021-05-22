Message from Patient #33: Get Vaccinated!

One year ago, I was known as Patient #33 as I was amongst the earliest Covid-19 patients of the Kayangan cluster. The virus was very new then in Malaysia. There was not even a test kit to tell if one was infected. That's what happened on 25th and 29th February 2020 when I felt unwell and went twice to the neighbourhood clinic to seek treatment for a very bad fever that I was experiencing then. The clinic dismissed my requests for Covid-19 testing because there wasn't any then!