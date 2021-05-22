newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Message from Patient #33: Get Vaccinated!

By Rosli Dahlan
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

One year ago, I was known as Patient #33 as I was amongst the earliest Covid-19 patients of the Kayangan cluster. The virus was very new then in Malaysia. There was not even a test kit to tell if one was infected. That's what happened on 25th and 29th February 2020 when I felt unwell and went twice to the neighbourhood clinic to seek treatment for a very bad fever that I was experiencing then. The clinic dismissed my requests for Covid-19 testing because there wasn't any then!

www.theedgemarkets.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Medical Treatment#Emergency Treatment#Blood Testing#Medical Equipment#Glc#Sungai Buloh Hospital#Kitajagakita#Malaysians#Kkm#Ex Covid#Pwtc#Majalah#Movement Control Order#Message#Vaccination#Infection#Notification#Covid 19 Testing#Immunity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Social Media
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Letters: A message from the health officer

Mendocino County was one of the first in California assigned to the Yellow Tier (least restrictive) with less than 15 new Covid cases per week. We had no one in our hospitals most days, and deaths were rare. Over 59.6 percent of our community has now received at least one dose of vaccine.
Hollywood, FLcbs12.com

Zero antibodies detected in some patients after getting COVID vaccine

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting the COVID vaccine doesn't mean you'll necessarily develop antibodies. In a small number of cases, patients who are tested for antibodies after getting the vaccine are being told they have zero detected. One of those patients is Judy Sugar, a Hollywood, Florida resident who got...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: We need to prepare for the worst, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (MAY 25): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah urged the public to prepare for the worst in facing the current Covid-19 wave following an exponential trend indicated by the Covid-19 graph in this country. “The rise in cases started from April 1 and could trigger a...
Mesa County, COthebusinesstimes.com

Paid time off available to get and recover from vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccinations rolled out with a phased approach. Front-line health care workers most likely to be exposed to the virus were the first to get shots, followed by older people and those with high-risk health conditions who’d experience the most severe outcomes if they contracted the disease. By mid-April, enough...
Benton County, WAyaktrinews.com

What’s Keeping You from Getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available throughout the United States, the rate with which people are getting vaccinated has slowed dramatically. Locally, the Benton County mass vaccination site is consistently pleading with community members to come out and get vaccinated to make use of their supplies.
Public Health10NEWS

No, you can’t get the COVID-19 vaccine from a blood transfusion

COVID-19 vaccines are available for all adult Americans and children of 12 and over, but there’s still misinformation about blood transfusions from people who are hesitant to receive the immunization. Several social media claims state that those who are choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine should be able to...
Public Healthkentlive.news

People as young as 34 can get a vaccine from today in England

People aged 34 and over can book their Covid-19 jab from Thursday, the NHS in England has said. More than one million people aged 34 and 35 will get a text message on Thursday or Friday asking them to come forward for their Covid vaccine, NHS England said. The vaccination...
Public HealthNaturalNews

OUTRAGEOUS: Mainstream doctors are REFUSING to see or treat vaccine-damaged patients because they don’t want to get involved in “controversial” diagnoses

(Natural News) Many more people than is being reported are suffering serious adverse events from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” and some of them, including a trio of healthcare workers, are bravely coming forward to tell their stories and warn others. In a recent episode of The Highwire with Del Bigtree,...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

COVID-19 Update: EU to Allow Entry to Vaccinated Travelers from Some Countries; India Facing Shortage of Drug Critical to COVID Patients; and more

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, here are the latest COVID-19 numbers around the world, according to statistics aggregator, Worldometer. World Cases: Over 165.9 million. World Deaths: 3,438,000 deaths. Countries Outside of the US with Most Infections:. India: 25,703,821 confirmed cases; 286,063 deaths. Brazil: 15,735,485 confirmed cases; 439,379 deaths. France: 5,898,347...
Public HealthHong Kong

Vaccinated Malaysians can get a free bowl of taufufah from June 1

Dessert purveyor Bean Jr. is giving away a free bowl of hot taufufah, or soybean-based tofu dessert, to Malaysians who receive COVID-19 vaccinations from June 1. People who have received their COVID-19 jabs may show their vaccination status to the staff at any of the six Bean Jr. outlets all over Kuala Lumpur and Selangor to claim their silky-smooth, handmade taufufah. It is not clear how long the offer would last.
Public Healthbeverlyhillscourier.com

County Public Health Stresses Importance of Vaccines

Even with most metrics improving daily and the waxing light on the other end of the tunnel growing even brighter, COVID-19 is still here with us. On May 19, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) announced 16 new deaths and 255 new confirmed cases—a far cry from the winter surge, which brought news of hundreds of deaths and thousands of cases every day.