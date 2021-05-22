Don't toss the IRS letter you got about your third stimulus check. Here's what to do with it

Did you receive unemployment benefits in 2020 because of the pandemic? If you paid taxes this year on the money you got last year, the IRS is now sending refunds to those who qualify for a tax break on the benefit. Unemployed workers can't be taxed on that benefit money due to new rules under the American Rescue Plan. The new law came into effect after millions had already filed their income tax returns, however, so taxpayers are now eligible for an IRS tax refund for up to $10,200 for single filers.