U.S. Politics

Don't toss the IRS letter you got about your third stimulus check. Here's what to do with it

By Clifford Colby
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you got a third stimulus check, you should've also received a letter in the mail weeks later signed by President Joe Biden from the IRS. So far, the agency has disbursed 165 million stimulus checks either by direct deposit or through the mail. If you got a check but think it's the wrong amount (calculate your total here) or if you haven't got a payment yet, keep the letter because you might need it.

Joe Biden
