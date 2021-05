Norbert Popp

GANADO — Norbert Bernard Popp, 86, of Ganado, passed away May 18, 2021. He was born on November 11, 1934 in Hillje to the late Frank and Martha Moeller Popp. Norbert was a parishioner of Assumption Catholic Church in Ganado, and a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He worked as a machinist at Alcoa for 36 years and was also a farmer and an entrepreneur, operating his own grain business and advocating for farmers across the county.