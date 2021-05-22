newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cramer’s week ahead: Big week of earnings with Snowflake and Toll Brothers reporting

By 360aproko Information
360aproko.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Cramer is eager to begin focusing back on the stock market, but the cryptocurrency craze is still capturing Wall Street’s attention. He expects that bitcoin and other speculative coins will continue to be top of mind, and the big declines being witnessed in crypto markets will drag on stocks. This could create buying opportunities for investors in stocks as another packed week of earnings rolls through.

360aproko.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Toll Brothers#Big Week#Nasdaq Composite#Stock Indexes#Average Earnings#S P 500#Earnings Rolls#Trading#Investors#Down Month#Factset Estimates#Wall Street#Tech#Buying Opportunities#Crypto Markets#U S#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stockskfgo.com

Gamestop, AMC short sellers lost $754 million after Tuesday’s rally – Ortex

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors shorting meme stocks GameStop and AMC Entertainment are estimated to have lost $754 million on Tuesday alone as the shares rallied, data from financial analytics firm Ortex shows. Shares in GameStop, which was at the heart of the so-called “stonks” retail trading mania earlier this year,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Dump Nio And Buy Tesla, Says Cramer

CNBC host Jim Cramer has advised investors to sell their shares in Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) and buy shares in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) instead. What Happened: On the CNBC “Mad Money" lightning round, Cramer said investors in Nio should be switching to Tesla, as it is the “single best time” to buy shares in the Elon Musk-led company.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies As Bitcoin Jumps Above $40,000; Nvidia Earnings Due Late

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 50 points after briefly reversing lower Wednesday, as Bitcoin briefly jumped back above $40,000. Pinduoduo turned lower despite strong earnings results, while Nvidia earnings are due late. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) rose 0.2% Wednesday, while Microsoft (MSFT) moved down 0.1% in...
Stocksinvesting.com

Take Advantage of the Recent Dip and Scoop Up These 3 Tech Stocks

Concerns over rising inflation and investors’ rotation to cyclical stocks to take advantage of the economic recovery have led many promising tech stocks to experience price plunges lately. However, we think this dip should be seen as an opportunity to invest in prominent tech players HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC), and Silicon Motions (SIMO) because they are uniquely positioned to generate substantial returns in the coming months. Let’s discuss.Tech stocks have been volatile amid uncertainty surrounding the outlook for inflation and the Fed’s plans regarding tapering its bond purchases. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index increased 4.2% year-over-year in April 2021. Investors have punished the tech sector in recent weeks amid a broader shift to cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery.
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: ZScaler, GameStop, Urban Outfitters

ZScaler (ZS) - Get Report climbed after posting stronger-than expected third-quarter revenue and adjusted profit, prompting several analysts to upgrade the cybersecurity software provider. The fourth-quarter revenue outlook from the company exceeded expectations while the adjusted-profit view was just below estimates. 2. GameStop | Increase 16%. GameStop (GME) - Get...
StocksCNBC

Here's why Jim Cramer says the 'FAANG' stocks look cheap right now

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he thinks the so-called "FAANG" stocks look attractive at current levels. In an appearance on "Halftime Report," Cramer said the bond market is the key indicator informing his view on that group of mega-cap tech names, which consists of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Toll Brothers

In the current session, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is trading at $64.70, after a 4.32% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 3.21%, and in the past year, by 100.68%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
MarketsStreet.Com

What Jim Cramer Is Watching Thursday: Salesforce, Dell, and Gap

Salesforce ( (CRM) - Get Report), Dell ( (DELL) - Get Report), and Gap ( (GAP) )are reporting their latest earnings on Thursday. Salesforce (May 24, 2021). TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, sees Slack as a 'major overhang' for Salesforce. Dell (May 21, 2021). During CNBC's Mad Money, Cramer says the...
StocksStreet.Com

Semiconductor Watchlist: Cramer Eyes Nvidia as It Dominates the Sector

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report continues to outperform Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, as well as high-growth stocks. The latter has been stuck in a brutal bear market, while Nvidia’s superior financials and larger market cap have kept the stock out of trouble, TheStreet's Bret Kenwell wrote. The...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Says Roblox Stock Will Blow Through $100

"In the "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Bob Lang to see if the video game stocks can keep roaring now that the economy is reopening," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap. "Lang first looked at a daily chart of Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report, which just reported blowout earnings. He noted the steady pattern of higher highs and higher lows, denoting a healthy uptrend. He was also positive on the stock's relative strength indicator, or RSI, which confirmed there's more room to run."
TV & VideosStreet.Com

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: AMC Entertainment, GameStop

Anyone shorting the stocks of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report or GameStop (GME) - Get Report is out of their mind, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. The WallStreetBets crew is too powerful, Cramer explained, and anyone who dares to bet against these stocks is getting slaughtered.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And Comcast Lead The QQQ Higher Wednesday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading as traders and investors weigh Wednesday's earnings reports. Concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure tech stocks this year. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report on Wednesday said that it’s dropping radar from its Model 3 and Model Y cars sold in North America in favor of a camera-based system for its driver-assistance features. Cramer said Tesla is continuing to bottom and urged investors to buy the stock. "Today and...
StocksCNBC

Cramer on Nvidia: Stock has been trading on ether prices, which is 'moronic'

Bitcoin was relatively stable above $37,000 on Tuesday after recent wild swings that sent the world’s biggest cryptocurrency reeling last week. On Monday, bitcoin approached $40,000 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he spoke to bitcoin miners regarding the environmental impact of their energy-intensive operations. CNBC's Jim Cramer and David Faber discuss.
StocksUS News and World Report

Wall Street Slips in Choppy Trading as Energy Stocks Fall

(Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes slipped in choppy trading on Tuesday, as investors cautiously awaited crucial data later in the week for more clues on the path of inflation. Exxon Mobil Corp shed 2.3%, weighing the most on the benchmark S&P 500, after sources said BlackRock Inc has backed four...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: 7 Reasons Why the Market Is Looking Up Now

Far too often we don't reflect on where the sellers went to. Remember this is a market of stocks and you need buyers to pay up and suppliers to vanish for a market to roar as it did Monday. I have some theories about why we can go up with...