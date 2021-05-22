Cramer’s week ahead: Big week of earnings with Snowflake and Toll Brothers reporting
Jim Cramer is eager to begin focusing back on the stock market, but the cryptocurrency craze is still capturing Wall Street's attention. He expects that bitcoin and other speculative coins will continue to be top of mind, and the big declines being witnessed in crypto markets will drag on stocks. This could create buying opportunities for investors in stocks as another packed week of earnings rolls through.