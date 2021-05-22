newsbreak-logo
Labor Issues

The Fight for Equal Pay Must Include Domestic Workers

By Inequality
goodmenproject.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has dramatically exposed the vital role that care workers play in our society. As child care centers and schools closed and nursing homes became Covid-19 hotspots, families have strained to juggle work and other responsibilities while taking care of loved ones. The labor of caregiving — as essential...

goodmenproject.com
Rosalynn Carter
