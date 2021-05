Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report traded lower Wednesday even as the home-improvement retailer on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Cramer said Lowe's is not nearly as bad as the market is taking it and he would buy it right here right now. "You're talking about Lowe's selling at 18 times earnings with a major turn going on from [Chief Executive] Marvin Ellison, which is terrific, vs. Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, which is 22 times earnings."