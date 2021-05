A grand slam by senior Chelsie English sparked a 7-run 2nd inning that led the Wellsboro Varsity Softball team to an 11-8 win over Towanda on Tuesday, May 11. "Today was a good test for our team," head coach Ron Brought said. "After playing Saturday and Monday against two strong teams it would've been easy to come out this afternoon and let a Towanda team that's been winning take one from us. We were able to capitalize on Towanda's errors and got some clutch hits. Chelsie's grand slam was a bit of a wake up call for us to start playing our brand of softball."