University at Albany softball’s Wendi Hammond was named America East Pitcher of the Week for her two shutout efforts at Maine, the conference announced Monday. Hammond, a sophomore, earned the first award of her collegiate career in UAlbany’s series sweep over Maine to end the regular season. She started two-of-three games and allowed no runs on just six hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts across 15 innings pitched. In Friday’s 2-0 game one victory, Hammond took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before a single broke up the bid with one out.