newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Mixed Weekend: Saturday turning drier & brighter, Sunday turning wetter from the west

By Nick Finnis
netweather.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are heading for one wettest Mays on record, with Wales recording double its May average rainfall already. An unseasonably deep low crossing the UK yesterday brought a windy and very wet day for many, again Wales seeing the highest rainfall, with Capel Curig recording 66 mm in 24 hours. While gusts of 65-75mph were recorded along southern coasts of England and Wales, the exposed Needles on the Isle of Wight recording a gust of 89 mph.

www.netweather.tv
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#South Wales#Sunny Skies#Turning#Clear Skies#Needles#Sw England#The Bank Holiday Weekend#Patchy Light Rain#Patchy Rain#Rain Move#Scattered Showers#Tonight Showers#Showery Rain#Heavy Rainfall#Sunny Spells#Sunnier Skies#Brisk Northerly Winds#Gusty Winds#Cloudy Skies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Scotland
Related
Environmentledburyreporter.co.uk

Will Herefordshire have a Bank Holiday heatwave?

A MONTH of heavy showers and cold weather looks to be coming to an end, according to the latest forecast from the Met Office. Experts predict that warmer temperatures are on the way, bringing an end to the torrid conditions experienced across the UK. As lockdown restrictions ease across the...