Mixed Weekend: Saturday turning drier & brighter, Sunday turning wetter from the west
We are heading for one wettest Mays on record, with Wales recording double its May average rainfall already. An unseasonably deep low crossing the UK yesterday brought a windy and very wet day for many, again Wales seeing the highest rainfall, with Capel Curig recording 66 mm in 24 hours. While gusts of 65-75mph were recorded along southern coasts of England and Wales, the exposed Needles on the Isle of Wight recording a gust of 89 mph.www.netweather.tv