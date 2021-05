Coming from a family of physicians, it is natural to find myself discussing the challenges and joys after work hours with loved ones. During a conversation with my son, he pointed out that while my dad, a surgeon, helped one patient at a time, I was helping hundreds of patients at a time by advising providers on an innovative treatment option for those in their care. As a dad, I could not have been prouder. As a company leader, I could not have been more motivated. I joined BrainsWay to follow my passion for noninvasive healthcare solutions, such as Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS), a non-invasive treatment that is clinically proven to treat depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and, recently, smoking addiction.