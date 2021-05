Captain Anne Popolizio of Manhattan Sailing School. Getting to know someone through an interview is oftentimes disappointing. Just reading about ASA instructor Anne Popolizio makes me want to go sailing with her right now! Her story is one of a passion for sailing and a passion for learning. I want to be out on the water with the sailor that just can’t get enough or with the young girl who just had to be in a sailing class. Chasing down what you love and capturing it in order to share it with others is what teaching is all about. That is what being an ASA sailing instructor is all about.