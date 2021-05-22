newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Mr Mercedes Season 4 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Plot

By Roger Harris
leedaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Mercedes is a crime, anxiety show tv series of America Running on viewers. It is established on three best-selling novels identified as End of Watch, Mr. Mercedes, and Finders Keepers, write down by Stephen King. This series cornerstone on Retired agent Bill Hodges. He is still worried about the...

leedaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Bruce Dern
Person
Bill Hodges
Person
Holland Taylor
Person
Stephen King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Show Tv#Paul Will#Watch Trailer#Release Date#End Game#End Of Watch#At T#Hbo Max#The Peacock Channel#Mr Mercedes#Sad News#Summary#Finders Keepers#Sixteen Breaths#Vast Attraction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Chess
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriessknr.net

Netflix Reveals Impressive Cast And Characters For The Sandman

Every afternoon I get an email telling me that there are “dailies” from The Sandman ready to be watched. It’s the best bit of the day. Once every couple of weeks I get an email letting me know that there’s a finished episode waiting for me to watch it. It’s the best bit of the month.
TV Seriesdailyresearchplot.com

Who Killed Sara Season 3 – Will there be a new season or not? Release Date, Cast & Plot

Who Killed Sara Season 3 Updates: First, let’s have a look at what this series Who killed Sara? is all about to have an overview of the series. Who Killed Sara? is a Mexican secret spine-chiller streaming TV series made by José Ignacio Valenzuela and created by Perro Azul, which was delivered on Netflix on the 24th of March 2021. This series stars Manolo Cardona as Álex Guzmán, a man sentenced for the homicide of his sister, wrongdoing that he didn’t commit. Season 2 is set to debut in May 2021, two months after the arrival of the first season.
Moviesfanboynation.com

Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer

Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer – There is a surprising amount of milkshakes in this incredibly bad-ass assassin action flick. Somehow, the Gunpowder Milkshake trailer looks to be more fun than the behind-the-scenes videos from Karen Gillan’s Instagram. The action sequences appear violent, visceral, and very well choreographed. The cast is a veritable list of superstars with radiating swag. They seem to go through a lot of gunpowder and milkshakes, and incorporating milkshakes into action sequences is a genius idea that seems incredibly difficult to do, but the trailer proves the team behind the film pulled it off. Plus, there are also brilliant literary references used as a code for weaponry. Gunpowder Milkshake looks to be a complex and thoroughly realized world that reveals itself with the film. I am thoroughly amped to know more about this film and world, and can’t wait for it to drop on Netflix July 14, 2021. Anyways, watch the trailer, continue reading for the production info and film synopsis from the STUDIO CANAL Australia YouTube, and comment below to discuss.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Netflix’s “Sandman” Series Casts More

Around a dozen more names have signed on for Netflix’s upcoming live-action TV series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed comic series “Sandman”. As previously reported, Tom Sturridge is taking on the lead role of Dream/Morpheus and his co-stars announced back in January include Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Asim Chaudhry as Abel and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne (a gender-swapped Lucien).
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

'Sandman' Netflix Series Adds 12 to Cast, Including Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Fry

Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt will all join the show. They join previously announced series lead Tom Sturridge and fellow cast members Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar.
TV & VideosCollider

Michiel Huisman to Star in Mark Boal's AppleTV+ Thriller Series 'Echo 3'

Michiel Huisman will join Luke Evans in Apple TV+’s upcoming television series Echo 3, an action-thriller show penned and produced by Academy Award-winner Mark Boal. Boal is best known for his projects with Kathryn Bigelow including The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, but Echo 3 will be his first jump into television. The series is adapted from the Israeli television series When Heroes Fly, which in turn was based on the book of the same name by Amir Gutfreund.
TV Seriesblackfilm.com

Official Trailer for IMDb TV’s Original Series – ‘Timewasters’

The official trailer for IMDb TV’s original series – ‘Timewasters’ is out! Seasons 1 and 2 of Timewasters will premiere on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, beginning June 11. Watch the official trailer for IMDb TV’s original series – ‘Timewasters’ below!. Created by BAFTA and British Screenwriting awards nominee...
MoviesComicBook

Mark Wahlberg's Infinite Movie Gets Release Date on Paramount+

Antoine Fuqua's new sci-fi action movie Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg, will skip theaters and head straight to streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 10. The film envisions the concept of reincarnation through high-end visual effects and characters who must use their inherited skills and memories from their past lives to protect the future. Wahlberg leads a cast that also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, and Liz Carr, with Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien. The film is based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Makranz, adapted in a screenplay by Ian Shorr from a story by Todd Stein. Here's the official synopsis:
MoviesComing Soon!

Blumhouse’s Zac Efron-Led Firestarter Remake Begins Production

Blumhouse Productions took to Twitter to confirm that production on Universal Pictures’ upcoming Firestarter remake has finally begun after 37 years since the theatrical release of 1984’s Drew Barrymore-led version. Based on Stephen King’s classic horror sci-fi thriller novel of the same name, the project will be led by Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman) and Michael Greyeyes (Fear the Walking Dead).
TV SeriesMovieWeb

The Time Traveler's Wife First Look Reveals Rose Leslie & Theo James in New HBO Series

A new image courtesy of HBO gives us our first look at Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie and Divergent actor Theo James as the lead couple at the heart of The Time Traveler's Wife. As well as confirming that the series is now in production, with Steven Moffat and David Nutter at the helm, the image gives us an idea of the chemistry between the pair as they navigate love in the time of time travel.
TV & VideosScreendaily

‘Lisey’s Story’: TV Review

Julianne Moore stars in Stephen King’s adaptation of his own novel for Apple TV+. Series director: Pablo Larrain. Creator: Stephen King. Apple TV+. 8 x 60 mins. Lisey’s Story is, on all fronts, too much. Too long, too over-produced, too many talents, too overwrought, too much going on. It’s what results when Stephen King, the world-famous author known for the blockbusting nature of his novels, adapts his own 528-pager for the small-screen, acts as showrunner, and filters his vision through the distinct lens of Pablo Larrain, the brilliant Chilean auteur known for arthouse titles Ema, Jackie, and Tony Manero. With Apple signing the cheques, you feel as if this team – which also includes Darius Khondji as DoP - could have gone on forever, but even stalwart lead actor and EP Julianne Moore shows signs of flagging by the end (which is, frustratingly, by far the best episode, although some viewers may have given up by then).
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser remake is heading to Hulu

You wouldn’t be alone if you’d lost track of how many sequels to Clive Barker’s Hellraiser there have been since Doug Bradley’s Pinhead first terrified audiences back in 1987. Well, now there’s another to add to the list with the news that Spyglass Media are going back to the beginning to remake Hellraiser for Hulu.