Dow 'Space Farmers' shine in national contest
The future of space exploration is in good hands, based on the extraordinary work of 13 enthusiastic, talented students at Dow High School and Jefferson Middle School. The Dow High Space Farmers took first place out of more than 100 teams nationwide in the annual Growing Beyond Earth (GBE) National Student Research Symposium held virtually on April 17. They presented their research to NASA scientists for use in growing plants in zero gravity on the International Space Station (ISS).www.ourmidland.com