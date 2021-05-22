newsbreak-logo
In the garden with Ed: Soak it up

By Ed Hutchison
Midland Daily News
Cover picture for the articleSo, here’s how I spent several hours over the weekend: I watered the soil even where no plants were present. It was quite satisfying. Also, I am easily entertained. Why water with no plant to enjoy it? Last November with my gardens mostly bare, I tilled in 50 40-pound of compost/manure to give the native soil a big boost in aeration and fertility. My mostly flower and tomato plants had not been doing well for the last three years. I tried to blame it on a “bad” pH, but that tested just fine for what I grow.

