(Des Moines, IA) — A new advocacy group for Iowa Latinos will launch next month. The Iowa Latino Alliance and will be made up entirely of volunteers seeking to improve the lives of the state’s Latinos. This formal, statewide entity has not existed before. The chair of the Commission of Latino Affairs, Caleb Knutson, says this new alliance is different from the commission since it is not run through a government department and members do not need to be approved by the governor. Knutson says since the commission is at a “stalemate” to add new members, the alliance will likely be able to move forward more quickly in its endeavors.