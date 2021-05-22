newsbreak-logo
Legislative Roll Call

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

Senate Joint Resolution G, Ban banning state employees from communicating with a legislator: Passed 35 to 0 in the Senate. To place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment establishing that a state department or agency may not take disciplinary action against an employee because the employee communicates with a member of the legislature or a member's staff. The proposal would also ban restricting a nonpartisan employee of the legislature from communicating with a lawmaker or their staff. This requires a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate to go on the ballot.

Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Midland register of deeds: Stop the Big Tech giveaway

Living in a digital world, it is easy to feel like your personal data is not secure these days. Turn on the news, and you are likely to see another story about identity theft or financial fraud. Or, despite checking the no thanks box, your personal info has been sold to another sales team bombarding you with unwanted phone calls, emails and social media ads.
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Honoring our heroes, helping our neighbors, and building for the future

Last year, our community experienced the worst flooding in our history. The Edenville and Sanford dams failed after days of heavy rainfall, sending water cascading down the Tittabawassee River. This flood destroyed the village of Sanford and damaged homes and businesses in Midland and other communities further downstream. When this...
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Midland lawmaker weighs in on state of Dam Safety Program

As the one-year anniversary of the disastrous failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams approaches, State Rep. Annette Glenn, R-Midland, is spending a lot of time these days examining the state's Dam Safety Program. Glenn is chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee for the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and...
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan StatePosted by
Cars 108

Michigan’s Click It or Ticket Campaign Starts This Week

The fact that grown adults still have to be told to wear their seatbelt just blows me away. Yet, here we are again with the Click it or Ticket campaign fromThe Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. According to WXYZ, officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State...
Midland County, MIMidland Daily News

Midland adds 22 new COVID cases Sunday-Monday

Midland County recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, according to the state's daily report. Midland County: 22 cases were added. Pandemic total is 6,685 cases, 706 probable, 80 deaths and four probable deaths. Bay County: 33 cases were added; pandemic total stands at 10,414 cases, 660 probable,...
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Midland, MIWILX-TV

Mid-Michigan homeowners still rebuilding a year after major flood

MIDLAND, Mich. (WILX) - One year after a dam breach destroyed homes in Mid-Michigan, the victims feel like the government and legal system are leaving them behind. The Edenville Dam breached on May 19, 2020. That caused the Sanford Dam to breach as well, flooding parts of Midland and several other communities.
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...