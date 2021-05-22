newsbreak-logo
bjarke ingels group to activate its 'energy hub' with sculpted archway for westbank campus

Cover picture for the articleDefined by its soft and gestural form, bjarke ingels group‘s energy hub will mark the studio’s second building at the westbank campus in san jose. developed in partnership with urban community, peterson and OPtrust, the mixed use project is planned to exist in dialogue with the nearby bank of italy — the 1920s-era tower which BIG will simultaneously restore with vibrant and green workspaces. together, the projects will celebrate the contrasting languages of the historic landmark with contemporary, forward thinking architecture. with housing and workspaces, the modern intervention will enhance the beauty of the heritage building rather than mimic it, contributing to the many layers of history which make up the growing city.

Bjarke Ingels
