bjarke ingels group to activate its 'energy hub' with sculpted archway for westbank campus

As a number of countries around the world begin easing—or planning to ease—their coronavirus lockdown restrictions, the hospitality sector is gradually reopening. This is welcome news, especially in the UK, for example, where the hospitality sector’s revenues plummeted by £80.8 billion between April 2020 and March 2021. While there is an initial focus on outdoor eating and drinking, the measured return to indoor dining will mean that businesses must think about how they operate in both the short- and long-term. The coronavirus pandemic has brought about a need to reassess the time-honoured rules of hospitality. When the pandemic has abated (although it is suggested that COVID-19 will likely be with us forever), it cannot be assumed that people will once again act naturally—the impact of the pandemic on our future social interactions and behaviour is as yet undetermined. For that reason, the planning and designing of outdoor spaces, and indeed indoor, should aim to future-proof the hospitality sector.