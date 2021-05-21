newsbreak-logo
OLCC Recalls Marijuana Vapes Sold Under Naked Extracts and Native Labels

By MJ News Network
mjnewsnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLicensee failed to test its products before selling them to consumers. Products contain untested marijuana ingredients imported from California. OREGON: The Oregon Liquor Control Commission is issuing an immediate health and safety recall for marijuana vaping products sold under the “Naked Extracts” and “Native” labels. An investigation and interviews with the licensees have revealed that the affected products contain marijuana-derived ingredients (terpenes) from out-of-state, and the Naked Extracts and Native marijuana products had not been tested for the presence of ingredients harmful to human health after these ingredients – untested according to Oregon standards – were added. These vaping products were then distributed into the Oregon consumer cannabis market.

