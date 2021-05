The 64-team DI softball championship field has been unveiled. Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament followed by UCLA, Florida and Alabama. Thirty-one conferences were awarded automatic qualification, while the remaining 33 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the bracket. The top 16 teams were seeded nationally and will play at campus sites May 20-23. Click or tap here for the full schedule/scoreboard for the 2021 tournament, or here for live updates throughout the tournament.