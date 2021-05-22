Latin America passes 1 million Covid deaths as IMF proposes $50 bn plan

Hematopoietic cells transplants are technically complex and expensive imposing a huge burden on health care systems, especially those in developing countries and regions. In 2017 > 4500 transplants were done in 13 Latin American countries with established transplant programmes. We interrogated data on transplant rate, cost, funding source, hospital type, Gini coefficient and the United Nations Development Programme Inequality-Adjusted Human Development Index to determine co-variates associated with transplant development. Transplant rates varied almost 30-fold between the 13 countries from 345 in Uruguay to 12 in Venezuela with a regional transplant rate 7–8-fold lower compared with the US and EU. We found significant correlations between higher transplant cost, public funding, transplants in private hospitals with transplant rate. Low cost per transplant regardless of payor and transplants done in public hospitals were associated with low transplant rates. In contrast, high cost per transplant funded by the government and transplants done in private hospitals were associated with high transplant rates. Surprisingly, we found transplant rates were higher when transplants cost more, when they were done in private for-profit hospitals and payed for with public funds. These data give insights how to increase transplant rates in Latin America and other developing regions.