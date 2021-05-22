newsbreak-logo
Latin America passes 1 million Covid deaths as IMF proposes $50 bn plan

By Afp Bureaus
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatin America and the Caribbean passed one million coronavirus deaths on Friday as the IMF proposed a $50 billion plan to end the pandemic, aiming to expand global immunization drives. Since the coronavirus was first detected in Latin America in Sao Paulo in late February 2020, AFP has recorded over...

medicalxpress.com
Pharmaceuticalsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Spain Promises Ambitious Vaccine Diplomacy in Latin America

MADRID - Spain has promised to donate 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Latin American and Caribbean countries this summer as its vaccine diplomacy contrasts with the more cautious approach taken by the United States. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledged to ship between 5% and 10% of the...
Public Healthshepherdgazette.com

India’s complete Covid-19 instances passes 23 million

The majority of Nepal is now under full or partial Covid-19 lockdown, according to the country’s Ministry of Home Affairs. Only five districts remain open out of a total of 77 with 64 under full and eight under partial lockdown, the ministry reported. Districts under full lockdown have asked both...
CancerNature.com

The paradox of haematopoietic cell transplant in Latin America

Hematopoietic cells transplants are technically complex and expensive imposing a huge burden on health care systems, especially those in developing countries and regions. In 2017 > 4500 transplants were done in 13 Latin American countries with established transplant programmes. We interrogated data on transplant rate, cost, funding source, hospital type, Gini coefficient and the United Nations Development Programme Inequality-Adjusted Human Development Index to determine co-variates associated with transplant development. Transplant rates varied almost 30-fold between the 13 countries from 345 in Uruguay to 12 in Venezuela with a regional transplant rate 7–8-fold lower compared with the US and EU. We found significant correlations between higher transplant cost, public funding, transplants in private hospitals with transplant rate. Low cost per transplant regardless of payor and transplants done in public hospitals were associated with low transplant rates. In contrast, high cost per transplant funded by the government and transplants done in private hospitals were associated with high transplant rates. Surprisingly, we found transplant rates were higher when transplants cost more, when they were done in private for-profit hospitals and payed for with public funds. These data give insights how to increase transplant rates in Latin America and other developing regions.
BusinessFinancial Times

Pandemic provides the push for Latin America to embrace the cloud

When Covid-19 lockdowns brought face-to-face sales to an abrupt halt, Natura &Co — a São Paulo-based cosmetics group whose brands include The Body Shop and Avon — sought a different way to reach customers in Latin America. Instead of having its independent consultants sell goods at homes or in beauty...
Real EstateNorwalk Hour

The revolution of the real estate sector in Latin America

The real estate sector is one of the most important in economic activity but one of the last to enter digitization processes compared to other equally relevant industries in Mexico and Latin America. Faced with this lag, the great opportunity arises to revolutionize and innovate a sector that has different...
Public Healthindybay.org

IMF Proposes $50 Billion Vaccine Plan to End Pandemic and Boost Economy

As worldwide COVID cases peak, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva unveiled a $50 billion proposal to support vaccinations of 60% of the world's population. During a G20 and European Commission summit, Georgieva argued the global vaccine investment would end the pandemic and spur $9 trillion in economic gains by 2025. "Economic...
Public Healthomahanews.net

IMF proposes 50 bln USD to fight COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday proposed 50 billion U.S. dollars to speed up vaccinations, boost testing and tracing, and maintain adequate stocks of therapeutics, urging coordinated global action to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite stepped-up global efforts, more than a year into the...
MinoritiesCouncil on Foreign Relations

Latin America’s Vaccination Efforts: What to Know

Campaigns to vaccinate Latin America against COVID-19 have sparked debate about the region’s dependence on outside suppliers, including China and Russia, and the threat of new variants. Latin America has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with reported cases and deaths soaring in recent months, especially in Brazil. But...
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

'Failure for Humanity': Rich World Aims to End Vaccine Inequities

ROME (Reuters) - Rich nation leaders and big drugmakers promised on Friday to do more to bridge the startling divide in fighting COVID-19, with an increased flow of badly-needed vaccines to poorer regions. Lavishly-funded mass inoculation campaigns are helping many wealthy countries slash infections, but few shots have reached less...
PharmaceuticalsVoice of America

Report: Latin America to Receive US COVID-19 Vaccines

Latin America is to receive millions of U.S.-made COVID-19 vaccine injections in the coming weeks. The news comes as the United States is becoming the top exporter of vaccines against the new coronavirus. Reuters news agency spoke with two people who know about the issue. However, Reuters did not identify...
Public HealthArkansas Online

Covid-19 deaths pass 300,000 in India

NEW DELHI -- India crossed another grim milestone Monday with more than 300,000 lives lost to the coronavirus, while a devastating surge of infections appeared to be easing in big cities but was swamping the poorer countryside. The milestone, as recorded by India's Health Ministry, comes as slowed vaccine deliveries...
MinoritiesWashington Post

Latin America crosses a bleak milestone

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. As of Friday, the coronavirus-related death toll in Latin America and the Caribbean surpassed 1 million people,...