'Master Of None' Returns With Mixed Results — And Unanswered Questions

WJCT News
WJCT News
 4 days ago
First, we must acknowledge that the third season of Netflix's Master of None, on some level, feels like a dodge. That's because this new crop of episodes isn't focused on the character who dominated the first two seasons of the show; often-hapless actor Dev Shah, played by co-creator, co-writer and director Aziz Ansari. Instead, the third season highlights the marriage of Dev's best friend Denise, played by Lena Waithe — a supporting character featured in the second season episode "Thanksgiving," which won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy for Waithe and Ansari back in 2017 (Waithe made history as the first Black woman to win in the category).

TV Series
CinemaBlend

Master Of None Season 3: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About Aziz Ansari’s Netflix Show

After a four-year break, Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang’s popular dramedy series Master of None is finally set to return to Netflix, though the show’s latest chapter doesn’t look like it will be picking up where things left off for Ansari’s Dev Shah at the end of the show’s second season. With a new name — Master of None Presents: Moments in Love — and a new focus, the award-winning series looks to continue with its engaging storytelling and exploration of the human condition sooner rather than later.
TV Series

Master of None Season 3 Featurette Reveals Special Look at Return

Netflix has released the behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming third season of Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang‘s acclaimed comedy series Master of None, which is scheduled to make its return this Sunday on May 23. The video features interviews by Ansari, Yang, and Lena Waithe as they talked about their completely different direction for the new season, which is a departure from the first two seasons. It also highlighted Ansari’s growth as a storyteller as well as the process of converting a soundstage into a unique-looking house that has depth and structure as part of the season’s overall visual story.
TV Series
IndieWire

Aziz Ansari: Everything About ‘Master of None’ Season 3 ‘Sounds Like a Terrible Idea’ on Paper

When “Master of None” returns for its third season this month, fans will be forced to reckon with an entirely new kind of series that bears little resemblance to the previous 20 episodes they fell in love with. No wonder series co-creator Aziz Ansari says in a new Season 3 behind-the-scenes video that developing the upcoming new five-episode season was a scary endeavor. Ansari directed all five episodes of Season 3 and co-wrote each entry with Lena Waithe.
New York City, NYObserver

Netflix’s ‘Master of None’ Returns With a New Focus, But the Same Brilliant DNA

If timing is everything then what should we make of Netflix’s Master of None? The charming and offbeat first season arrived six years ago, a lifetime in the voluminous and forward-charging television arena. That first batch of episodes still stand as a unique blend of both coming of age and rom-com genre tropes with a distinct cultural perspective. Two years later, a more ambitious and melodic second season debuted, improving on the formula with a change of scenery and rewarding detours. Now, after four long years, Season 3 has finally arrived to remake the series in a new image that still shares the same DNA.
TV Series/Film

‘Master of None’ Season 3 Special Look: How ‘Moments in Love’ Changes Up the Netflix Series

Master of None has already mastered its brand of comedy-drama with its first two seasons, so why not change things up in a major way with its long-awaited season 3? The third season which comes nearly four years after season 2 aired on Netflix, goes by the title Master of None Presents: Moments in Love, and appears to take that title to heart. A small-scale, low-key affair that shifts the focus to Lena Waithe‘s Denise and her life with her wife Alicia (BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie), Master of None looks more intimate than anything the show has done before. See Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang, Waithe, Ackie, and others go behind the scenes in the Master of None special look below.
TV Series

How Less ‘Sweet’ French Films Inspired ‘Master of None: Moments in Love’

It’s been four years since fans of Netflix’s Master of None last saw Lena Waithe‘s Denise and a lot has changed in that time. In Master of None: Moments in Love, a third season spinoff, the focus shifts from Aziz Ansari‘s Dev to land directly on Denise and her relationship with Naomi Ackie‘s new character Alicia. With the ups and downs of their marriage, viewers are exposed to the roller coaster nature of romance.
TV Series
The Independent

Master of None season 3 review: Lena Waithe takes centre stage for heart-wrenching marriage story

After a four-year hiatus, Emmy Award-winning comedy-drama Master of None (Netflix) is back. And it returns, in some ways, a very different show to the one that first aired between 2015 and 2017. Most noticeably, its co-creator Aziz Ansari is no longer the star, having stepped back from the spotlight following an incident in January 2018 when he was publicly accused of inappropriate behaviour on a date (he has since addressed what happened in his 2019 stand-up special Right Now).With Ansari’s character Dev, a struggling actor, sidelined to just a couple of appearances this season, the show instead switches focus to his...
TV Series

When ‘Master of None’ Season 3 Isn’t Unbearably Slow, It Belongs to Naomi Ackie: TV Review

Four years after the last episode of “Master of None,” a new season will premiere and feel nothing like the show that preceded it. When Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang’s series first debuted in 2015, it was one of Netflix’s early critical successes and an early indication of how storytelling on the streaming platform could be distinctive from broadcast and cable offerings. “Master of None” told the overarching story of Dev (Ansari), a B-list actor with expensive taste falling in love throughout New York City, with several self-contained narratives that were immediate standouts. Its second episode weaves in poignant.
TV Series

'Master of None' looks like a very different show in season 3

Big changes are coming for Netflix’s lauded dramatic comedy Master of None, which returns from a four-year hiatus with its season 3 debut on Sunday, complete with a new star and a new title. Master of None was a runaway hit for Netflix when it debuted in 2015, netting three...
TV Series

‘Master Of None’ Shifts Gears For Its 3rd Season

The third season of Netflix’s show, Master of None drops on Sunday. The show has changed focus from star Aziz Ansari following an allegation against him of misconduct on a date. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
TV Series
IndieWire

‘Master of None’ Season 3 Review: Aziz Ansari’s Wide-Ranging Romance Limits its Focus

“Master of None” is known for deftly hopping between narratives. One episode may split its focus among an array of New Yorkers whose only bond was going to the same movie, and the next will dial in on a character trying to come out to her family over the course of several Thanksgiving dinners. Season 3 does shift its story while introducing a new central character, but unlike previous entries, it doesn’t move on. Subtitled “Moments in Love,” the truncated, five-episode Season 3 tells the story of Denise (Lena Waithe) and Alicia (Naomi Ackie) as their relationship progresses from domestic bliss to personal challenges and beyond. Fans will remember Denise from previous seasons, but a lot has changed since she last visited, and the same can be said for “Master of None.”
TV Series

‘Master of None’ changes direction and focus with ‘Moments in Love’

After a four-year hiatus, “Master of None” returns in title only, with the same creative auspices but a completely different focus. The result, subtitled “Moments in Love,” shifts to Lena Waithe’s Denise character, with a five-episode “season” that essentially plays like an independent film — more drama than comedy — just diced into chapters.
TV Series
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Master of None’ Boss on Season 3’s Big Changes; Upfronts Wrap

Welcome to Episode 120 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).
Minorities

Naomi Ackie On 'Master Of None' Centering Black Queer Women This Season

"We need more of this, please," says the British actress. Say what you will about the type of characters Lena Waithe creates, there’s no denying the screenwriter, actor, and producer has greatly expanded narratives around LGBTQIA-identifying individuals and audiences will see that extensively in season 3 of Master of None.